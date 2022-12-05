A huge festive crowd of 18,000 Georges River residents attended the 2022 Magic of Christmas festival on December 3.
The free evening concert and firework display was back after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
Supported by sponsor Club Central Hurstville, the event was a family fun night with food trucks, craft stalls, performances and an appearance by Santa and Rudolph.
Residents made great use of the council's Christmas carol booklets, and sang along with locals acts, the Fiestaville Choir and singer Sara Petrovski.
Pre-schoolers and toddlers were excited to watch The PAW Patrol Christmas Show and meet their favourite characters after the show.
Another family favourite, Lah-Lah's Big Live Band took to the stage before Mayor Nick Katris invited Santa and the crowd to countdown to the glittering finale.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.