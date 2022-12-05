Banksia Studio Gallery is inviting the community to see its works of art on December 16.
From 6pm the public can view the creations, which will be on display at the gallery space until December 22.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
