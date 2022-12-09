Oatley MP Mark Coure has launched a petition to upgrade South Hurstville and Oatley libraries.
Mr Coure wrote to Georges River Mayor Nick Katris and councillors about his request.
"Being married to a high school teacher and raising two young boys with a thirst for learning, I know how important local libraries are in the development of young children," Mr Coure said.
"Libraries provide an invaluable service and space for families, young and old people alike to work, study and socialise.
"I want Georges River Council to upgrade South Hurstville and Oatley libraries for the whole community to enjoy and to ensure that there are no further cuts to services."
"I want to encourage our community to sign my petition to highlight to council the strong community support behind upgrading these libraries."
Georges River Council also recently increased the span of library opening hours. The endorsed hours will see the council's five libraries extend to a combined total of 273 opening hours per week, with schedules better suited to the usage patterns of the community.
Library utilisation data and customer feedback on library opening hours was collected over a 15-month period from February 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, and was used to guide the decision.
Hurstville and Clive James Kogarah libraries will be open on weekdays from 9am-8pm and weekends from 10am-5pm. Penshurst, Oatley and South Hurstville branch libraries will be open on weekdays from 10am-6pm. On Saturdays, Penshurst will be open from 10am-5pm, while Oatley and South Hurstville will be open from 10am-1pm.
The hours are in line with community usage and are designed to accommodate morning programs, after school and after work needs.
Mayor Nick Katris said the endorsed hours were designed to best meet the needs of the community.
"Our libraries play an important role in our community. The resources and services they provide create opportunities for learning, they support literacy, and they serve as a place for our community to come together," he said.
"Offering services aligned with the needs of our residents and visitors is key to fostering positive outcomes for our diverse community. I would like to thank the 634 community members who provided feedback during the consultation process."
The endorsed hours reflect the Libraries 2030 Strategy, which was approved by the council in May 2020. It established goals to guide the harmonisation of library hours and maximise community use.
Preparation for the staged implementation of the new library hours will begin in the new year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.