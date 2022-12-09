Hurstville and Clive James Kogarah libraries will be open on weekdays from 9am-8pm and weekends from 10am-5pm. Penshurst, Oatley and South Hurstville branch libraries will be open on weekdays from 10am-6pm. On Saturdays, Penshurst will be open from 10am-5pm, while Oatley and South Hurstville will be open from 10am-1pm.