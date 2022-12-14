A passion for culture, food and creative design combined for HSC graduate Alyssa Parrottino, who has been selected for the annual showcase Shape.
Shape presents exemplary technology projects produced by students from 2022 HSC year.
Bethany College Hurstville's Alyssa was chosen for the exhibition, which is on display at Powerhouse Museum from March 3.
Her teacher Theresa Chisari said Alyssa worked diligently and tirelessly throughout the HSC multimedia course.
"She produced a beautifully detailed cookbook that pays homage to her Italian heritage, with featured interactive elements linking through QR code technology to short films illustrating her family traditions," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
