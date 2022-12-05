18,000 attend Magic of Christmas at Carss Bush Park

An estimated 18,000 Georges River residents that attended the 2022 Magic of Christmas festival on Saturday 3 December at Carss Bush Park enjoying the free evening concert and fireworks display.
It was a welcome return of the event after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
The event was the first of Georges River Council's summer events and was supported by sponsor Club Central Hurstville.
There were roving appearances by Santa and Rudolph, and Council's Georgie the Dragon and crowds were able to sample the food trucks and craft stalls.
Concert performers included the Fiestaville Choir and local singer Sara Petrovski. Residents were able to sing along using the Council's Christmas carol booklets.
Pre-schoolers and toddlers were excited to watch The PAW Patrol Christmas Show and meet their favourite characters after the show.
Another family favourite, Lah-Lah's Big Live Band took to the stage before Mayor Nick Katris invited Santa and the crowd to countdown to the fireworks finale.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "It was fantastic to see such a big turnout for this family-loved Council event.
"We were so pleased to be able to put it on this year, I congratulate our sponsor Club Central Hurstville, Council events staff, vendors, performers, and others involved for making this event such a successful evening.
"Magic of Christmas is the first Council event lined up for this summer, I invite residents to also attend Australia Day and Lunar New Year festivities in January.
To see Council's summer events schedule, please visit Council's website:https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Community/Events/Council-Events
