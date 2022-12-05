St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

18,000 attend Magic of Christmas at Carss Bush Park

December 5 2022 - 4:00pm
An estimated 18,000 Georges River residents that attended the 2022 Magic of Christmas festival on Saturday 3 December at Carss Bush Park enjoying the free evening concert and fireworks display.

