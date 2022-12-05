Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Biodiversity and Foreshore controls consultation extended

Taking into consideration the level of interest in the community relating to the preliminary consultation on the proposed biodiversity, character and foreshore planning controls, Council has decided to extend the submission date to 31 March 2023.
I would like residents to have time to really understand both the Biodiversity Study and the Foreshore Study to enable informed feedback and ideas to be provided back to Council.
In 2021, the Georges River Biodiversity Study and Foreshore Scenic Character Study were completed to consider the biodiversity, local character, and foreshore scenic character of the Georges River LGA (local government area). These two studies made recommendations, including proposed changes to planning controls to address many of the current gaps and issues.
Council would like your help in the preparation of planning controls that will allow new developments to happen while protecting and enhancing the local environment.
Biodiversity, local character, and the scenic qualities of the Georges River are highly valued by our environment-minded community. That is why Council wants the most effective planning controls in place to appropriately protect and enhance these values.
The biodiversity in Georges River does affect the whole LGA so I am seeking residents across Georges River to participate, and not just those that live in the foreshore areas, to be a part of this important discussion.
We need your help to enhance the qualities of the river and the foreshore. Any new developments need to be well managed so the green and vegetated qualities of the areas are not threatened.
I'd like to thank the residents who have attended our community workshops and already submitted feedback. If you are yet to participate, I encourage you to get involved.
If you would like to provide feedback, or simply learn more about the studies, we encourage you to complete our online feedback form, fill in our online survey about lot size changes, or return a hard copy submission.
To learn more and provide feedback, please visit; Help us implement the Biodiversity & Foreshore Studies | Your Say Georges River (nsw.gov.au)
