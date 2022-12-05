St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Biodiversity and Foreshore controls consultation extended

Updated December 5 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 2:09pm
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

Taking into consideration the level of interest in the community relating to the preliminary consultation on the proposed biodiversity, character and foreshore planning controls, Council has decided to extend the submission date to 31 March 2023.

