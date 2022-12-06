Sutherland Courthouse has undergone a $1.7 million transformation in sustainability and building upgrades including the installation of rooftop solar panels and an energy storage system.
Attorney-General and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said the "greening" of the courthouse would help reduce emissions and energy costs.
"The installation of the 100 kilowatt rooftop solar system will help reduce the building's energy consumption by up to 40 per cent, which means less impact on the environment," he said.
"The new energy storage system will store solar energy from the panels, which can be used when the sun isn't shining, further reducing the building's carbon footprint.
"The completed works at Sutherland Courthouse also include major refurbishments to the entire roof of the courthouse spanning an area equivalent to 13 tennis courts, re-painting the courthouse's 80s exterior and remediation of the sandstone facade."
Sutherland Courthouse, which opened in 1988, has become one of Sydney's busiest, particularly since the closure of Kogarah court.
In 2021, more than 13,700 local court matters were finalised at Sutherland Local Court, the third busiest courthouse in the Sydney metropolitan area, following the Downing Centre and Parramatta Court.
Mr Speakman viewed the recently completed upgrades with fellow state MPs Lee Evans, Eleni Petinos and Melanie Gibbons.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
