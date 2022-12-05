The group which attended the November meeting of Sutherland Shire Council to support an increase in affordable rental housing come from diverse church and community groups, and some don't belong to either.
They share the desire for a fairer society.
The group included John Day (Bosco Social Justice group), Michael Bleasdale (Engadine Uniting Church), Fay Voyiatsis, Sarah Davies (Engadine Uniting), Janice Stokes (Vinnies), Sue McKinnon (Engadine Uniting), Margaret Day (Bosco); Gillian Minto (Gymea-Miranda Uniting Church), Dominique Passmore, Sigrid Hall (Gymea-Miranda Uniting Church) and Bronwyn van den Nouwelant (Holy Family Menai).
Janice Stokes of Vinnies, says, "We saw an increase locally in fully-employed people not being able to afford their rent, and figured it was time we went upstream to solve the problem as well as providing assistance to people downstream".
In early 2021, they formed the Sutherland chapter of Sydney Alliance, a non-political group, to bring together community and religious organisations to advance the common good for a fair, just and sustainable shire.
"We organise our local community to step up and be heard on issues that affect us: right now, we are focusing on affordable housing rental," the group said.
"Together, we want people of the shire to be involved in the decisions that affect them and their families, and we want to work with politicians and have a respectful and accountable relationship."
The campaign to increase affordable rental housing in the shire is supported by the conferences of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Sutherland, Caringbah, Gymea, Menai and Miranda; Project Youth, the Uniting Church congregations in Engadine, Gymea-Miranda and Jannali, the Social Justice groups at St John Bosco Engadine, Holy Family Menai and St Aloysius Cronulla, Gymea Community Aid, as well as other organisations and passionate individuals.
"We build grassroots power that respects the contribution and dignity of all people, based on the Sydney Alliance's Agenda for the Common Good," the group says.
"During these times of crisis, the lack of affordable housing has been particularly stark. Lockdown in particular showed us the importance of safe and secure housing.
"All people need housing that is dignified and designed to encourage good mental health as well as physical health.
"The people who keep this community running, safe and healthy - essential supply chain and retail workers, aged care and child care workers - are at risk of being priced out of the area, away from their jobs, support networks, families, schools, their faith communities and friends.
"To maintain our communities, we need more affordable rental housing."
The Sydney Alliance is a coalition of religious groups, community organisations, charities, NGOs, unions and schools, operating across Sydney in over 18 different local council areas. It is a strictly non-party political organisation and accepts no government funding.
The Alliance is working on the following areas:
