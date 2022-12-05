St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland chapter of Sydney Alliance seeks increased affordable rental housing in shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 6 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the community members who attended the November meeting of Sutherland Shire Council to encourage increased affordable rental housing in the shire. Picture supplied

The group which attended the November meeting of Sutherland Shire Council to support an increase in affordable rental housing come from diverse church and community groups, and some don't belong to either.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.