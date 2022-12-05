The campaign to increase affordable rental housing in the shire is supported by the conferences of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Sutherland, Caringbah, Gymea, Menai and Miranda; Project Youth, the Uniting Church congregations in Engadine, Gymea-Miranda and Jannali, the Social Justice groups at St John Bosco Engadine, Holy Family Menai and St Aloysius Cronulla, Gymea Community Aid, as well as other organisations and passionate individuals.

