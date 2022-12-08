Georges RIver Council is joining the fight against Ageism.
The council is joining the EveryAGE Counts (EAC), a national coalition of organisations and a grassroots campaign dedicated to highlighting the social, economic and civic impacts of ageism experienced by older people and building an Australia that no longer tolerates it.
Councillor Natalie Mort submitted a Notice of Motion at the November 28 council meeting calling for the council to join the EveryAGE Counts coalition.
According to the 2021 census, 23 per cent of those living in the Georges River Council area are over the age of 60, compared to the 20.5 per cent for Greater Sydney.
"We have an ageing population and should be concerned about the impact ageism has on our community. Signing up as a Coalition Member will show our commitment to raising awareness of ageism," a council report said.
By signing up as a Coalition Member, the council will agree to be committed to the Pledge: "We stand for a world without ageism where all people of all ages are valued and respected and their contributions are acknowledged. We commit to speak out and take action to ensure older people can participate on equal terms with others in all aspects of life."
There are currently 24 local councils who are supporting the EAC campaign.
Only two are from NSW. Georges River Council would be joining the City of Sydney and Orange City Council who have recently joined the campaign.
Cr Mort recently defied the prejudice of ageism by qualifying for the elite World Championship Ironman event, held at Kona, Hawaii in October. The event consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.
"There is no doubt that for years Australia has had a growing and disappointing attitude to the aging workers," Cr Mort said.
"There is an attitudinal problem by the younger generation that we can't change, however the implication of this misguided attitude has affected senior people as they go about their social lives, primarily their self-esteem and social connections."
Mayor Nick Katris supported her.
"People of a certain age group over 60 are applying for jobs and jobs and not getting them just because they look old, not because they are being assessed of being poorly suited for the job," he said.
"I'm sick and tired of companies throwing older people onto the scrapheap. How long are we gong to keep that older talent out of circulation?
"I agree the younger generation has more energy. They're more intune with where the world is going but there is no reason that the younger generation and the older generation can work together in a form of synergy and that experience becomes something that the generation the empower wants cna learn from."
Council will work with EveryAGE Counts and the Georges River Council Seniors Advisory Committee to develop an action plan which will include activities and projects that raise awareness of the issue of ageism.
This could include events or awareness campaigns for Ageism Awareness Day, working with other Coalition Member Organisations on joint projects, or creating a communications plan on sharing the information throughout the Georges River area.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.