Perfect results sure to make you smile at Bexley Dental Advertising Feature

Former Perfect Match host Greg Evans was very happy with the new look created by Dr Theo Spyrakis. Picture supplied

It's a privilege to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence as it means we are at the forefront of our profession - Dr Theo Spyrakis

Bexley Dental offer high quality dental services with an emphasis on individual and customised treatment.

The dental practice, headed up by Dr Theo Spyrakis, is one of the largest in Sydney and offers award-winning customer service, convenient location and parking.

There are seven surgeries, five dentists, three hygienists and 22 support staff.

"At Bexley Dental, nothing is a problem," Dr Spyrakis said.

"All the latest digital and X-ray technologies are at our fingertips and the latest sterilisation equipment guarantees patient safety and peace of mind.

"We are accredited by the ADA which means the practice meets the criteria for the highest standards of care and service possible."

The qualified dental experts offer a wide range of services from children's dentistry, orthodontics and preventative work through to full mouth reconstructions involving complex implant, crown and bridge therapy.



Associate dentists Dr Kenny Wong, Dr Mark Psillakis and Dr Kyriakos Tambassis focus on general family dentistry while Dr Joseph Kazzi and Dr John Breeze have added cosmetic and orthodontics dentistry, especially porcelain, composite veneers, braces and Invisalign to their general dental skills.

Dr Spyrakis said the practice recently received the honour of being named as a "Centre of Excellence for All-On-4 treatments''.

"It's a privilege to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence as it means we are at the forefront of our profession in terms of skill and quality," he said. Dr Spyrakis has spent the past 12 years focusing his continuing education on implant dentistry and the All On 4 protocol founded by Professor Paolo Malo in Portugal. He is considered by his peers to be at the forefront of All-On-4 treatment.

Such is the reputation of the practice that they recently counted former host of the long running television show, Perfect Match, Greg Evans among their patients.

Dr Spyrakis said Greg visited the clinic for an initial consultation and subsequent treatment.

"I recommended and applied veneers for Greg's upper teeth and the Perfect Match host now has a perfect smile!"

Dr Spyrakis said it made sense to open his practice in Bexley, given that he grew up in the area.

"I wanted to be able to give back to those that supported me as I grew up," he said.

You will find Bexley Dental at 400 Forest Road, Bexley or visit them at 3/409 Waverley Street, Bondi Junction on Wednesdays.

