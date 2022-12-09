St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Apparent tree poisoning at Connells Point

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large tree on Queens Road at Connells Road has apparently been poisoned. "Shame on you" has been sprayed with graffiti on the trunk. Picture supplied

Louie Taleski says he's no greenie, but the Connells Point resident reckons it's a pretty low act to see an apparent case of tree poisoning in his street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.