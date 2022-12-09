Louie Taleski says he's no greenie, but the Connells Point resident reckons it's a pretty low act to see an apparent case of tree poisoning in his street.
The resident who lives on Queens Road, has been in the area for about 15 years. He lives a couple of houses away from the large tree, on the opposite side of the road.
"It's the first thing I see when I turn left from my house - it complements the houses and it's one of the biggest trees in our street and offers nice shade," he said.
"It's a beautiful area with lots of gums and jacarandas. But when I went for a walk with my wife we noticed the leaves were all brown.
"Someone put a sign on it to ring the council. so I did. They said it would take a couple of weeks to get an arborist back to me. I wanted to suggest putting nutrients into it - I'd be happy to do it myself."
Mr Taleski said it was difficult to know who was responsible, as most people in the area were long-time residents who "love their greenery".
"We can't prove it. I'm not a greenie but I do like and respect the area I live in. This sort of thing should not be happening," he said.
"I want to salvage the tree and bring it back to life. It's quite old and should stay."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
