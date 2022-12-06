$42 million, 196 unit plan for Wolli Creek

A row of 12 single-storey houses at Innesdale Road, Wolli Creek will be demolished to make way for a $42.8 million highrise development with 196 apartments, including 96 affordable housing units, under a development application submitted to Bayside Council last month.
The development will include four buildings of four to eight storeys over three levels of basement parking for 125 cars.
There will be 2,340 square-metres of communal space on the ground-floor and rooftop.
The proposed development is located in the Arncliffe Priority Precinct, one of ten in the metropolitan area that have been identified by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to accelerate new housing.
Residential flat buildings are permitted with consent in the R4 High Density Residential zone.
"The proposed development is consistent with the zone objectives, as it comprises of a variety of apartment types, providing a variety of high-density housing options, in a highly accessible location, and maximising public transport patronage to Wolli Creek and Arncliffe Train Station," the Statement of Environmental Effects said.
"In accordance with the Housing State Environmental Planning Policy, if 50 per cent of the Gross Floor Area is used for affordable housing, there is an additional Floor Space Ratio of 0.5:1.
"The proposed development has a total Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 16,984 square-metres , of which 8,492 square-metres is for the infill affordable housing development, which therefore complies with the maximum GFA permitted on the site.
"The development provides a positive contribution to its locality in terms of its design quality, the internal and external amenity it provides and an increase in housing choice and stock in the area," the SEE said.
"Arncliffe and neighbouring Wolli Creek are local business centres that are undergoing a transformation with much of the existing low scale commercial and residential development being demolished and being replaced with larger contemporary mixed-use and residential apartment building developments.
"The proposed development is in harmony with the existing buildings to the north which have recently been constructed and with the future character of the development to the south, east and west.
"There are no unreasonable impacts that will result from the proposed development, therefore, the benefits of providing additional housing supply in a highly accessible and well serviced area outweigh any disadvantage and as such the proposed development will have an overall public benefit," the SEE concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.