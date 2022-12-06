St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$42 million, 196 unit plan for Wolli Creek

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 6 2022 - 11:30am
A row of 12 single-storey houses at Innesdale Road, Wolli Creek will be demolished to make way for a $42.8 million highrise development with 196 apartments, including 96 affordable housing units, under a development application submitted to Bayside Council last month.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

