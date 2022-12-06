St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: A world-class walk on our doorstep

By Mark Speakman
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
Mark Speakman "selfie" on the Coast Track, part of the Great Southern Walk. Picture supplied

NSW is blessed with beautiful national parks. They're priceless assets to preserve our unique flora and fauna, and Aboriginal heritage, for future generations. They're also wonderful places for current generations to enjoy the great outdoors. In the last four years the NSW Government has secured more than 600,000 additional hectares for the national park estate.

