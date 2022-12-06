Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: A world-class walk on our doorstep

NSW is blessed with beautiful national parks. They're priceless assets to preserve our unique flora and fauna, and Aboriginal heritage, for future generations. They're also wonderful places for current generations to enjoy the great outdoors. In the last four years the NSW Government has secured more than 600,000 additional hectares for the national park estate.
The NSW Government's 67km Great Southern Walk, due for completion in 2024, will link two of NSW's most iconic national parks, which are right on our doorstep - the Royal (the world's second oldest national park) and Kamay Botany Bay (the site of the first contact on the east coast of Australia between Europeans and Aboriginal people).
The walk will stretch from Kurnell south to Sublime Point, along stunning coastal scenery, mostly through those two national parks and via a ferry link between Cronulla and Bundeena.
It builds on over $12 million in upgrades to the Cape Baily Track and the Royal Coast Track in recent years. There will be 2.3km of on-park new tracks, 49.5km of on-park upgraded/existing tracks, 1.5km of off-park new tracks, 2.1km of off-park upgraded/existing tracks and 11.4km of off-park pedestrian links.
Work has started on the first section of the new track on the Illawarra escarpment, linking Bald Hill with Stanwell Park.
Quality walking tracks are lucrative tourist attractions. The new walk will boost the local tourism economy and create local jobs both during construction and as the walk welcomes national and international visitors. It's been estimated that while around 200,000 Australians participate in annual extended or multi-night walks, only 40,000 of them do these walks within Australia and nearly $250 million per annum in Australian 'walking money' is going offshore.
Walkers using the Great Southern Walk will be able to access several sustainable campgrounds along the walk to rest and sleep. These campgrounds will include camping platforms and hiker huts. Walkers will also be able to experience Aboriginal cultural experiences, with opportunities for Aboriginal people to bring visitors onto Country to showcase local culture.
The Great Southern Walk has the potential to become the premier coastal walk in eastern Australia.
