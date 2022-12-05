St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: It's Time for Action against Domestic Violence

Updated December 6 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:44am
Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.

On Saturday the 26 November, I was honoured to attend Bayside Council's first community walk against family and domestic violence. I was joined by the Member for Rockdale Steve Kamper, Member for Barton Linda Burney, Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry and Commander of the St George Police Area Command, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie.

