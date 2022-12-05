St George Matters with Chris Minns: It's Time for Action against Domestic Violence

On Saturday the 26 November, I was honoured to attend Bayside Council's first community walk against family and domestic violence. I was joined by the Member for Rockdale Steve Kamper, Member for Barton Linda Burney, Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry and Commander of the St George Police Area Command, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie.
Marching as a community we said no to violence against women in all its forms. In Australia, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner while one in four women have experienced emotional abuse by their partner. In NSW alone, more than 63,000 domestic violence-related assaults occurred between 2019 and 2021.
It is clear that the time for political rhetoric has ended and urgent action is needed to tackle these horrific statistics.
I am proud of the role NSW Labor played in forcing the issue to make coercive control a standalone offence in 2020 which was legislated earlier this month. This new law is a step forward and shows why there must be bi-partisan support to end gender-based violence. I want to stress this is a first step and if I am elected, I will continue to consult on ways to improve legislation that protects against domestic violence.
We also need to ensure that domestic and family violence service are properly resources. Majority of these services are under significant pressure and the pandemic has only made it worse. A government I lead will provide an additional $923,000 a year to the NSW Sexual Violence Helpline to ensure specialist counselling is available 24/7 state-wide, for people experiencing sexual violence.
I would like to thank Bayside Council for organising this important event and everyone in the community who joined me in marching for this important issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.