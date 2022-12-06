St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Students get top makrs for teaching about 'Zero Litter in Georges River

December 6 2022 - 2:30pm
Mayor Nick Katris and Councillor Peter Mahoney visited students at Connells Point Public School last week as they started their quest to reduce litter in Georges River to zero.

Students at Connells Point Public School are aiming to put people in the picture on ways of reducing litter flowing into the Georges River.

