Students at Connells Point Public School are aiming to put people in the picture on ways of reducing litter flowing into the Georges River.
The local school was one of six primary schools chosen to be involved in the 'Zero Litter in Georges River' program developed by Georges Riverkeeper with funding from the Federal Government.
The 'Zero Litter in Georges River' program provides environmental education, aligned to the NSW curriculum, about stormwater pollution, and encourages students to look for solutions to reduce litter flowing to the Georges River.
The students at Connells Point Public School are completing the education program with the support of Georges Riverkeeper and Georges River Council.
As part of the project, students started creating designs for artworks to be painted on local footpaths near stormwater drains. The students will star in campaign videos with the footpath art and QR codes linked to the program information to help to educate their school community.
The street art developed for the campaign features the use of Augmented Reality technology which allows passers-by to scan a QR code to interact with a virtual long-neck turtle called 'Zero', one of the native animals found in the river that is threatened by pollution.
Mayor Nick Katris and Councillor Peter Mahoney visited students at the school last week as they started their quest to reduce litter in Georges River to zero.
Mayor Nick Katris welcomed the initiative and praised Connells Point Public School students for their creative contributions to the campaign.
"It's wonderful to see such enthusiastic interest from students to learn more about their local environment and helping to play their part in protecting the Georges River," he said.
"We are fortunate here in Georges River to be surrounded by beautiful waterways that not only support local flora and fauna, but also provide fantastic recreational opportunities for our whole community to enjoy.
"Council is delighted to support this collaborative project which will encourage further awareness of the importance of keeping our parks, streets, and waterways healthy, clean and litter free for generations to come."
Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager Scott Reyes said most of the pollution in the Georges River flows through a network of connected stormwater pits and pipes.
"We need to stop waste, litter and pollution from ending up in gutters and washing through stormwater drains to the river," he said.
"This program is a fun way to educate kids positive environmental habits that they can teach their community about and continue these habits into adulthood. When you know what to do, what to avoid and why, the Georges River, the surrounding environment, and community will benefit."
'Zero Litter in Georges River' lessons were developed in collaboration with Georges River Environment Education Centre are available for any school to access for free via a google site.
To find out more about the project and to access education lessons and resources, go to zerolitter.georgesriver.org.au
