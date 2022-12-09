St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Southern Ophthalmology partners with SMS Healthcare to deliver innovation in eye care

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 9 2022 - 1:00pm
Founding partners of Southern Ophthalmology Alan Flax and Armand Borovik with SMS Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Alison Pennington. Picture supplied

One of Australia's largest corrective eye surgery providers, SMS Healthcare, has expanded its eye surgery services, with the acquisition of Southern Ophthalmology at Kogarah and Miranda.

