One of Australia's largest corrective eye surgery providers, SMS Healthcare, has expanded its eye surgery services, with the acquisition of Southern Ophthalmology at Kogarah and Miranda.
The partnership aims to bring the latest in eye surgery, early technology and collaborative advances directly to communities.
It's a move that will benefit patients, given the area's ageing population and the backlog of elective eye surgery procedure demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of patients treated in the 2021-22 financial year from Australia's public hospital elective surgery waiting lists fell to the lowest level since 2010-11.
But recent NSW figures show public hospitals are making progress on reducing elective surgery wait lists, with more procedures performed in July-September than in the previous quarter, as activity continues to recover following suspension of services. Private hospitals are also below expected elective surgery levels.
Demand for eye surgery, a one billion industry, is forecast to increase in the next five years, with highest growth expected in cataract surgery and laser correction.
Southern Ophthalmology founding partner Alan Flax, says it's a significant partnership.
"SMS Healthcare is a healthcare service leader, working closely with industry to onboard new and emerging technologies that achieve best possible patient outcomes," Dr Flax said.
"Through this new synergy we can expand the suitability of eye surgery to a larger group of people, while focusing on widening treatment applications.
"Together we can support faster patient access to the latest technologies through established collaborations and a broader professional support network."
SMS Healthcare Managing Director Carl Adams, says the new partnership aligns growing demand for elective eye surgery procedures with the company's commitment to bringing the latest eye surgery and collaborative care advances directly to communities.
"SMS Healthcare's focus is on bringing the best treatments available and early technology directly to patients," he said.
"We aim to make eye surgery more accessible to patients in southern Sydney. We're in prime position to help increase patient access and provide suitable options to them."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
