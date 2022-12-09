St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah RSL Youth Club's homeless Christmas

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 60 years of community service, the Kogarah RSL Youth Club is facing Christmas homeless and broke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.