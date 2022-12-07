Lugarno Progress Association taking new pathways

Lugarno Progress Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a renewed burst of energy and fresh schedule of events for the new year.
There is anecdotal evidence that the Lugarno Progress Association (LPA) started in 1922 but despite the incorporated association serving the residents of Lugarno for the past 100 years, it was on the verge of being wound-up a few months ago due to a lack of volunteers.
Many long-serving committee members have had to stand down over the years, and it was a call for help by local Megan Argent that saw some fresh members put their hand up at the November 2022 association meeting.
Local resident Jasmin Theophile attended an LPA meeting and was inspired by their mission to keep Lugarno naturally beautiful, she decided to volunteer.
"I have been living in Lugarno for the past eight years but it wasn't until I learned that the LPA was responsible for all of my favourite parts of my neighbourhood, that I understood my responsibility to assist in preserving it for my children's generation," Jasmine said.
Jasmine stepped up as vice-president in conjunction with Caroline Hart.
Long-time Lugarno resident Howard Courtney is the new president, with the support of treasurer Peter Gayton.
However, two secretary positions are still vacant and need to be filled by the February AGM.
The new committee immediately kicked off two community events:
- A free Lugarno bushwalk - more than 20 attendees listened on Sunday, 4 December to local tour guide Ross Simon shared the historical significance of Evatt Park and it's unique ecology as they walked the rainforest track and explored the local Aboriginal caves.
More bushwalks will be planned in the new year so stay tuned on social media or their website.
2) A Christmas fundraiser dinner on Wednesday, 7 December at Lugarno Seafood Restaurant to celebrate the past centenary of community work by the association.
The Lugarno Progress Association is now looking forward to 2023 and hopes in the new year to kick off their focus with the following projects:
- Advocating to rejuvenate Evatt Park (such as improved play amenities, increased shade and seating, assisting with new shrub and tree plantings, address ing and improve water quality in Webb's Dam and stormwater runoff, introducing community gardens and a shared cycle and pedestrian track).
- Reinforcing the importance for residents to increase their own bushfire preparation education, and get involved in understanding their "street community" bushfire pla (with reminders that Lugarno is a peninsula and prior bushfires have caused the exit roads to cut-off when afflicted by bushfires)
- Partnering more with the local Lugarno school on joint initiatives (such as sharing local historical knowledge as well as working together on sustainability and environmental projects) to help the children better understand Lugarno's fascinating unique history and how to preserve it's natural beauty.
- Locating a permanent new facility and home for monthly meetings and to store historical Lugarno archive collections (especially since there is no community hall available in Lugarno)
Lugarno residents are welcome to attend the association's monthly meetings which are held on the first Monday of every month at 7.30pm, at the church hall opposite Lugarno Public School.
Visit their website www.lugarnoprogress.org.au to subscribe to their newsletter, share feedback, volunteer once-off or become a member.
