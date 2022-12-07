St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lugarno Progress Association taking new pathways

December 8 2022 - 8:30am
More than 20 Lugarno residents attended a bushwalk on Sunday, 4 December where local tour guide Ross Simon shared the historical significance of Evatt Park and it's unique ecology as they walked the rainforest track and explored the local Aboriginal caves.

Lugarno Progress Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a renewed burst of energy and fresh schedule of events for the new year.

