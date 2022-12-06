Banksia artists hold Christmas exhibition

Artists of the Banksia Studio Art Gallery will hold their Christmas Art Exhibition, opening Friday, 16 December.
About 30 works will be on display. The artists exhibiting are Nauha Dabboussy, Joe Bezzina, Angela Iliadis, Jenny Wassel, Jani Nanavati, Geoff Hargraves and Peter Michalandos.
"This is the only place that local artists get a chance to exhibit their worlds," exhibition spokesperson Nauha Dabboussy said.
"Come along and join us for the opening and celebrate the works of art and enjoy a glass of wine with the artists."
The opening night is from 6am to 8.30pm, on Friday 6 December.
The exhibition will continue daily form 11am to 4pm until Thursday, 22 December.
Banksia Gallery is at 14 Railway Street Banksia (just across the road from Banksia station).
Contact is 0405 584 9315.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
