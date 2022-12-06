St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Banksia artists hold Christmas exhibition

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 7 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artists of the Banksia Studio Art Gallery will hold their Christmas Art Exhibition, opening Friday, 16 December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.