Construction company Build A Land, based at Kingsgrove, is giving one lucky family the chance to have their kitchen renovated for free.
The Christmas initiative is to support a family in need this year.
Build A Land's Chris Sader says the idea is to give a struggling family the kitchen renovation of their dreams.
"We've been hearing stories of people who couldn't finish their houses - there are a lot of sad stories around," he said.
"We'd like to support the community because they support us unconditionally. Christmas is a time for giving and we want to give back."
The recipient of the prize will be announced on Christmas Eve.
Details: Info@buildaland.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
