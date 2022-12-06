St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council blitzes building sites

December 7 2022 - 8:30am
Get the Site Right is a joint taskforce that works together to enforce best practice on commercial and residential building sites, as well as major infrastructure projects, to protect local waterways and surrounding environments.

A total of 54 building sites were inspected and 13 notices issued by Georges River Council officers as part of the Get the Site Right compliance blitz on 17 - 21 October.

