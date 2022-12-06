Council blitzes building sites

A total of 54 building sites were inspected and 13 notices issued by Georges River Council officers as part of the Get the Site Right compliance blitz on 17 - 21 October.
The notices were issued for erosion and sediment control on non-compliant building sites.
All 54 sites inspected had some form of sediment and erosion controls in place.
Georges River Council's Development Compliance Officers ensured the development site controls were replaced or maintained to the appropriate standard.
The council conducts follow-up inspections to ensure continued compliance and are authorised to take enforcement action according to the relevant legislation.
While sediment controls are in place in most circumstances, Council tends to find that these need to be maintained or changed. For example, owners/builders should replace stabilised access and sediment bags throughout a build to stay compliant.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "I congratulate the improved compliance on building work sites over the latest Get the Site Right blitz. Georges River Council and its partners are committed to constantly working to protect the health of our local waterways, so that the community can continue enjoying our natural environment."
Get the Site Right is a joint taskforce between the Parramatta River Catchment Group, Cooks River Alliance, Georges Riverkeeper, Sydney Coastal Councils Group, Water NSW, NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), Department of Planning and Environment, and many Sydney councils, including Georges Riverkeeper member Councils.
They work together to enforce best practice on commercial and residential building sites, as well as major infrastructure projects, to protect local waterways and surrounding environments.
Members of the public can report pollution incidents, including poor sediment control, by calling Council on 02 9330 6400 or the EPA's Environment Line on 131 555.
For more information visit: Georges River Council - Soil and erosion (nsw.gov.au)
