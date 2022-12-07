The expansion of the Oncology Day Centre at Sutherland Hospital was among projects to benefit from this year's Michael Tynan Challenge Walk to Work charity event.
In one of the biggest successes since the event started, almost 300 people, walking as individuals or as part of business groups, pounded the footpaths between Kirrawee and Cronulla in the early hours of December 6.
Hughes MP Jenny Ware was the official starter at the Tynan Suzuki Kirrawee showroom and the event finished at Cronulla Golf Club.
2022 marks seven years since the Michael Tynan Challenge first began in memory of the former Sutherland Shire president, successful businessman and hospitals and charity supporter.
Walk to Work is one of several events held throughout the year.
More than $1 million has been raised for medical research.
Beneficiaries of this year's Walk to Work were Sutherland Hospital and health research projects at ANSTO and the University of Wollongong.
The focus at Sutherland Hospital is the expansion of the Oncology Day Centre.
"We wish to give our patients an environment where they can be treated but also to provide a holistic and integrated service," said the hospital's general manager Vicki Weeden.
"We also would like to provide a Research and Education Centre that will provide a dedicated space for our staff to educate, research and teach."
ANSTO will use fundraising proceeds in a research study into improved treatment outcomes for patients with head and neck cancer, in partnership with the Microbiome Research Centre and St George Hospital."
Some of the researchers participated in the event.
Funds raised for UOW will support six honour students and supervisory teams working on an array of research areas including diseases, disorders and bacterial infections.
Platinum sponsor was Suzuki Australia, while major sponsors included Highland Property, Castrol and Optus.
Other sponsors included Cronulla Sharks apparel partners We Play Together, Cronulla Golf Club, Hyundai Australia, Hoyts Cinemas, Austbrokers SPT, Raine & Horne Miranda and Sutherland Shire Council.
Among the walkers were 22 participants representing Cronulla Sharks, including CEO Dino Mezzatesta and chairman Steve Mace, football staff, directors, and former club greats as well as Sharks at Kareela staff.
St George Illawarra Dragons had 20 participants from finance, events, partnerships, memberships and community and merchandise teams.
Fifty staff from Tynan Motors took part.
Tynan Motors director Madeline Tynan said, "It's a lovely event to teach my seven granddaughters what walking today for a better tomorrow really means."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
