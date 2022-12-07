Cronulla Water Polo welcomes rural kids to the inaugural Bush 2 Bay

ACU Cronulla Water Polo will be welcoming over 150 rural kids to Gunnamatta Bay this weekend for the inaugural Bush 2 Bay invitational.
On Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, the club will host the Under 14s friendly, which is to include its local Gunnamatta and Sutherland Shire Water Polo Association teams, along with friends from Wyong, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Tamworth and Orange.
The games will be on all day Saturday, leading into Sunday for the finals.
Supported by Cronulla RSL, the over 150 juniors from 'the bush' will descend on the shite to enjoy a wonderful weekend at Gunnamatta Bay.
Saturday's action will culminate with a function in the Soldiers Room at Cronulla RSL, celebrating all things water polo and community.
The Bush 2 Bay will finish at midday on Sunday and flowing nicely into the club's Lice Cup Xmas Party.
The Lice Cup is an all levels social water polo event where all are welcome and features mixed up teams from all ages and abilities for a friendly round-robin tournament.
Cronulla Water Polo Club president, Nicholas Watkins, was delighted with the response from the country community.
"Water Polo is a sport played by not only those by the sea, but rather all across the homeland," he said.
"We are delighted to welcome our friends to the beautiful Gunnamatta Bay.
"Hopefully the weather gods look kindly on us for the weekend. Not many better places in the world to play the game in my opinion."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.