St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla Water Polo welcomes rural kids to the inaugural Bush 2 Bay

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACU Cronulla Water Polo will be welcoming over 150 rural kids to Gunnamatta Bay this weekend for the inaugural Bush 2 Bay invitational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.