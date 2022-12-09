Oliver Grigg wanted to do something a little different with the pocket money he saved this year.
He donated all of it to Shire Salvos, so other children could have a nice Christmas.
The seven-year-old took his jar full of coins to the Engadine store, where store manager Niasha Love was there to collect it. She didn't know it at the time, but Oliver was not there to buy something for himself - he wanted to hand over the jar entirely.
"Oliver walked straight to the counter and asked how he could donate the money, to give needy kids a better Christmas," she said. "I was blown away."
Oliver worked extra hard to save his dollars by doing chores at home - cleaning toys, taking the garbage out and helping his mum Emma with his baby brother Lucas.
"I want everyone to get presents for Christmas," Oliver said. "It felt good to give my money. I want to make kids happy."
Shire Salvos assists more than 100 families and individuals at Christmas time, and provides festive food and toys to other charities that support people in need.
"We talk about how lucky he and Lucas are that they can get presents and gifts," Oliver's mum Emma said.
"Hearing that other families aren't as lucky as them, prompted Oliver into action. This year he was excited to do it all again. I think last year Oliver gave just over $100. This year the jar is even bigger."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
