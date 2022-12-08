St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

11 organisations in Cronulla electorate benefit from Community Building Partnership Program.

December 8 2022 - 11:30am
Cronulla Public School P&C have been awarded $50,000 for a new outdoor learning centre. Picture by Chris Lane

Grants worth a total of $400,000 have been awarded to 11 community organisations in the Cronulla electorate through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

Local News

