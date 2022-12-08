Grants worth a total of $400,000 have been awarded to 11 community organisations in the Cronulla electorate through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
MP for Cronulla Mark Speakman said the grants will help fund improvements to local facilities.
"The grants will go towards better facilities for a range of organisations from schools to disability and social services," Mr Speakman said.
Projects in other shire electorates are yet to be advised.
Cronulla electorate projects:
