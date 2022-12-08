Caringbah Public School P&C (extension and renovation of the school's multi-purpose hall) $70,000

Woolooware High School P&C (installation of power saving LED production lighting in the school's multi-purpose hall and stage area) $70,000

Kurnell Public School P&C (upgrade shaded playground area with a themed structure and a new soft fall surface) $54,000

Cronulla Public School P&C (construction of a new outdoor learning centre) $50,000

Burraneer Bay Public School P&C (upgrade of audio visual equipment in the school hall and adjoining covered outdoor learning area) $36,000

Civic Disability Services (purchase of a refrigerated van to expand kitchen and catering social enterprise) $30,000

Laguna Street Public School P&C (new large, mobile video display screens for covered outdoor learning area and hall) $28,000

Kingsway Community Church (modification and improvements to area for youth activities) $25,000

St Aloysius Church Cronulla (solar panel installation on church roof) $18,000

Grays Point Girl Guides (guide hall maintenance upgrade) $10,000