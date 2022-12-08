Loftus Rural Fire Service brigade is helping put the "happy" into Christmas, with the help of a jolly old fellow with a white beard and dressed in red.
"Santa Runs" through the streets of Sutherland, Como, Jannali, Loftus and Yarrawarra began on Sunday December 4 between 5.30pm and 8pm, and will continue until Thursday December 15.
Kids love seeing the fire trucks playing Christmas music and Santa zipping along in a smaller vehicle, handing out lollies.
Families have the chance to tip a few dollars into buckets carried by firefighters to support the great work of the organisation, which is made up mainly of volunteers.
The brigade posted to Facebook, "It was another tough year for all of us, so we hope we can spread a bit of Christmas cheer to all the good boys and girls".
Street maps of the remaining areas to be covered:
Further information: www.loftusrfs.org
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
