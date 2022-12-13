Cronulla Women's Bowling Club celebrated an enormous milestone for one of its long-time members at the end of November, as Muriel Wills turned 100-years-old.
During its weekly Tuesday match on November 29, the club honoured Ms Wills - who has been a club member for over 30 years and never misses the chance to get out on the Cronulla greens, playing weekly without fail.
She has been successful during her long stint with the club and has won many district pennant competitions.
Despite failing eyesight, Ms Wills' bowl usually finds its way to the jack most ends.
She is also a life member of Cronulla Golf Club, having played for over 60 years and only recently retiring.
She's had an amazing life away from sport, being an inspiration and valued member of the bowls club and community.
Just after Pearl Harbour, Ms Wills joined the Women's Australian National Service (WANS) and served four-years in the Australian Army.
She is a member of the RSL, receiving the Cook Award for her service to the RSL sub-branch. She was also awarded a special presentation of a commemorative medallion on the 75th anniversary of the war ending, by the then Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
