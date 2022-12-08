NSW Youth Parliament is seeking applicants for the 2023 program.
The initiative gives young people across the state the opportunity to debate in NSW Parliament, create Youth Bills on issues for change, and have their voices and recommendations heard by Members of Parliament.
As NSW's premier youth empowerment program operating for over 20 years, Youth Parliament offers specialised training through a series of camps and online workshops, parliamentary education and experience, plus opportunity for community engagement and teamwork which are all designed to nurture participants in developing their skills to create social impact and positive change.
Throughout the program, participants are invited to create reports with recommendations for policy change and debate their recommendations during a mock sitting week in NSW Parliament House chaired by Ministers of Parliament.
They then actively work to facilitate ongoing engagement with relevant ministers.
Young people in years 10, 11 and 12 (or equivalent age) are invited to apply.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
