St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former Gymea Tech High student Breannan McMahon 'going places' in the Navy

Updated December 9 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sub-Lieutenant Breannan McMahon in HMAS Stalwart. Picture supplied

The first international deployment for HMAS Stalwart gave a junior Navy officer from Sutherland Shire the opportunity to visit Japan, Singapore, East Timor and the Philippines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.