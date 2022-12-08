Cronulla will be buzzing over the next three days with thousands of Sutherland Shire residents and visitors expected for the Walk to Walk street art festival.
Many of the best artists in this space will transform 40 street and laneway walls at the northern end of the CBD between Surf Lane and Croydon Street.
An art trail guide, including locations, the artists and their subjects can be downloaded to ensure nothing is missed (link at bottom of story).
The event begins on Friday December 9 with an official opening and continues through until Sunday December 11.
A wall of the Cronulla RSL Memorial Club car park on the edge of Cronulla Park has already been painted to promote the festival.
Sutherland Shire Council has organised the event, using an $88,500 graffiti management grant by the state government.
Walk the Walls has been curated by renowned street artist Tim Phibbs
"Creating public art has so many positive effects beyond the purely visual," Phibbs says.
"It not only promotes a unifying identity for the local community - pride in their place but also attracts interested visitors.
Street Art contributes to creating unique vibrant communities, bringing pleasure and colour into the lives of residents.
"It also stimulates and invigorates local businesses. Investing in local art production is an investment in Sydney's broader artistic culture, promoting the shire as a destination and a living gallery.
"Walk the Walls represents the blossoming of a counterculture movement into mainstream appreciation, as well as honoring the story behind it.
"Our goal is to transform Cronulla's business district into a large outdoor gallery showcasing emerging and established artists.
"Projects such as this, benefit communities by enhancing and beautifying the lived environment while creating opportunities and stimulating local aspiring artists to produce a higher standard of quality work."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.