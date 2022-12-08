St George Matters with Chris Minns: Secure Jobs and Funding Certainty for Community Services

NSW Labor will deliver more job security and funding certainty for our communityservices sector, by introducing longer-term five-year funding arrangements for kecommunity organisations.
Under the current government organisations are often forced to reapply for fundingevery 12, six or sometimes even three months.
The financial uncertainty makes itdifficult for these organisations to recruit and retain staff. As a result, organisations are forced to compete, rather than collaborate, which leads to a race to the bottomon wages and conditions in a sector comprised of predominantly women.
The staff of these organisations also tell me that the fear of losing their funding withinsuch a short period and the lengthy process of reapplying makes it difficult to focuson supporting vulnerable people in our community.
That is why a government I lead will:
Provide longer-term funding to foster greater job security allowingorganisations the freedom to plan into the future;
Establish a taskforce to engage with the sector on the development of a newfunding framework and jobs contract;
Implement a government prequalification process so that organisations canspend more time on supporting our community rather than on administrative tasks;
Review funding models to stop the race to the bottom on wages, providesecure jobs and ensure adherence to award conditions.
These initiatives will benefit over 7,800 non-government organisations that operate inthe community services sector, the more than 240,000 workers they employ and theover one million people they support.
I want to thank these essential frontline workers who have been vital in supportingthe vulnerable members of our community, throughout the pandemic, fires andfloods.
For further information on this commitment please contact me on (02) 9587 9684 oremail me at kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.