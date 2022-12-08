St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Secure Jobs and Funding Certainty for Community Services

Updated December 9 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

NSW Labor will deliver more job security and funding certainty for our communityservices sector, by introducing longer-term five-year funding arrangements for kecommunity organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.