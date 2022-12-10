Fix It Sisters host planting day at Kyeemagh

This week Greater Sydney Landcare ran a volunteer planting day at the Kyeemagh Community Hub and boat Ramp as part of the Premier's Priority of increasing green cover across Sydney.
The day was in partnership with Bayside Council.
Nearly 30 people attended from the Bayside LGA and further afield.
They were hosted by the women's group Fix It Sisters Shed who made everyone welcome and showed off their workshop where they are creating native habitat.
Greater Sydney Landcare prepped the site and had the plants laid out in advance allowing the volunteers to concentrate on give the plants grown by local indigenous nursery Indigigrow and great new home.
The volunteer group planted more than 600 native shrubs and small trees to create habitat for small birds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.