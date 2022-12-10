St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fix It Sisters host planting day at Kyeemagh

December 10 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week Greater Sydney Landcare ran a volunteer planting day at the Kyeemagh Community Hub and boat Ramp as part of the Premier's Priority of increasing green cover across Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.