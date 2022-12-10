Bayside's winning Christmas flags to fly this weekend

Bayside Council's 2022 Christmas flags will feature the unique artwork of a Year 7 student from Mascot, and a recent design graduate from Bexley North who were announced as the winners of the recent flag design competition.
"I was impressed with the wonderful designs that were submitted, but these two really stood out," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"These colourful Christmas flags will really help brighten up our streets and bring some much- needed Christmas cheer to residents."
The winners are Daniella Bezzina from Mascot and Josh Lawrence from Bexley North.
Daniella who is in Year 7 at OLSH Kensington enjoys all aspects of arts and crafts and was excited to design a flag for Bayside Council.
When thinking of a design Daniella said she wanted to make everyone feel they belonged regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds, she also wanted her flag design to be fun which is what the elves decorating the tree bring.
"The flags are the tinsel on the tree and represent our multicultural community and Christmas is a time when family and friends come together to celebrate as one," Daniella said.
Josh Lawrence lives in Bexley North and recently graduated from Billy Blue College of Design with a Diploma of Graphic Design.
"I enjoy designing shirts for my Redbubble store and applying my skills to my board game designs," said Josh.
"I came up with the Christmas flag idea after hearing 'Frosty the Snowman', and thought an Australian-themed snowman would be a sand-snowman down at the beach."
These two very different designs will be flying from 112 flag poles across Bayside from the first week of December.
Council's 2023 Australia Day Flag was designed by Rockdale resident Man Yeung who created a colourful and playful flag design using popular aspects of an Australian summer to also pay tribute to Bayside's diverse community.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.