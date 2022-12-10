St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's winning Christmas flags to fly this weekend

By Jim Gainsford
December 10 2022 - 5:00pm
Bayside Council's 2022 Christmas flags and Australia Day flag.

Bayside Council's 2022 Christmas flags will feature the unique artwork of a Year 7 student from Mascot, and a recent design graduate from Bexley North who were announced as the winners of the recent flag design competition.

