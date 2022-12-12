An unusual townhouse development, which stands on the site previously occupied by the red brick house landmark opposite Elouera beach, has won a prestigious national building award.
Sutherland Shire builder Matt Hall and his team from D.velop.R took out first place in the National Master Builders Association Excellence in Construction, medium density between 2-5 dwellings, for the project at the top of Tullimbar Road on the edge of Mitchell Road.
Designed by shire architect Vic Lake, the three single level townhouses sit on top of each other, instead of side by side, with the owners enjoying boundary to boundary ocean views.
The development was named Audrey in the early stages of design because the curved shapes evoked images of Audrey Hepburn and her iconic sunglasses.
A red brick house, which previously stood alone for many years on the sand dune site, led surfers to name the breaks opposite Red House before Elouera was officially adopted.
Father and son builders Peter and Matt Hall started their business in 2014 with the construction of six premium townhouses at Engadine.
Peter Hall passed away just before work on the Audrey project began on site, and so Matt and his team strived to make the building something that was extra special in his memory.
"The whole development team and subcontractors put everything into it, and it shows," Matt Hall said.
"It's not often you get a site like this, and I still remember sitting with Dad and saying, 'This is where our brand needs to be, this is our pin up job, our marquee site'."
The pandemic provided challenges, with workers falling ill and building materials more difficult to access, but they powered on, finishing the build in early 2021.
Mr Lake said the site was zoned for multi dwelling housing or townhouses.
"Townhouses are traditionally built side by side, however, when you explore the multi dwelling housing definition each dwelling is required to have access at ground level", he said.
"Each of the Audrey dwellings has its own stairs to ground level in addition to a private lift to the basement car park.
"If I had designed a traditional, side by side townhouse development, none of the dwellings would have had fully utilised the Mitchell Road boundary spectacular ocean views.
"Another big benefit is there are no common walls, with the stacked arrangement providing greater solar access and cross ventilation with each home taking full advantage of having four aspects.
"In addition the stacked arrangement provides single level living which is appealing to downsizers, giving them the opportunity to age in place."
The townhouses were sold off-market, with the prices not disclosed.
Each is 180 square metres internally, with a large balcony or courtyard, three bedrooms with very large living area, individual lift, plunge pool and basement parking.
The development also won the NSW Townhouses or Villas / Dual occupancy, $2-3 million, at the Master Builders Excellence in Housing and Pool Awards 2022, and Matt Hall was a finalist in the NSW Young Builder of the Year award.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
