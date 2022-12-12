St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Audrey townhouse development opposite Elouera beach wins MBA national building award

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unusual townhouse development, which stands on the site previously occupied by the red brick house landmark opposite Elouera beach, has won a prestigious national building award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.