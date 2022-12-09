A light show that will be viewed from the top of the Croydon Street multi-storey car park is a new feature of this year's Walk the Walls street art festival, which started today (December 9).
Curator Tim Phibbs said the light show would be projected on to the back of an adjoining building on Friday and Saturday nights for about two hours, starting at 7pm.
Phibbs said projection work was another interesting aspect of creating public art.
" A couple of digital artists have joined forces to produce it," he said.
"On Friday night, there will be artists' animations and graphics projected, and on Saturday hopefully we will be able to project some of the artists' work, larger than life, on the wall."
Phibbs said the top level of the car park was "a great location to hang out because there is a big group of artists up there, eight to 10 of them, with a lot of styles."
The festival started with an official opening by Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman.
Cr Pesce and Mr Speakman gathered with many of the street artists in front of a completed mural by international artist Maria-Rosa Szychowska.
Fittingly for the coastal location, the image depicts a woman and marine life in the ocean.
Ms Szychowska's murals can be found in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, USA and Canada.
Ms Szychowska came to Australia in May and has been working on projects in other cities.
When she read about Walk the Walls on social media, she inquired about taking part.
"They said they had completed the line-up of artists, but they still found a spot for me," she said.
The official program says Ms Szychowska "creates vibrant large scale murals, often depicting marine life scenes & female figures.
"Her artworks are characterised by a sensitive touch, soulful characters and animals, and a strong use of light effects, allowing the viewer and its inner child to be transported to a surreal & captivating world."
Sutherland Shire Council is staging the event, using an $88,500 graffiti management grant by the state government
