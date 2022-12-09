St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 4:00pm
A light show that will be viewed from the top of the Croydon Street multi-storey car park is a new feature of this year's Walk the Walls street art festival, which started today (December 9).

