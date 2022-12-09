Standout SES volunteer David Halliday was among those who won a Community Leader Award at the Riverwood Community Centre's Christmas party in 2022.
Other winners included Samey Minkara - Street Industries, Jenny Holt - Club Rivers, Jenny Hantzopoulos - All Saints Greek Orthodox and Sheng Bin Liu - Riverwood Community Centre Volunteer.
With more than 100 guests, the event was attended by MPs Chris Minns, Jihab Dib, Mark Coure and David Coleman.
