St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Community award recipients at Riverwood

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community winners presented at Riverwood. Picture supplied

Standout SES volunteer David Halliday was among those who won a Community Leader Award at the Riverwood Community Centre's Christmas party in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.