Weekly Wrap: And so another year comes to and end

Hello readers,
It's only at times like this that you realise how fast time truly does tend to pass.
This, dear readers is the final edition of the Weekly Wrap for 2022. Our final print edition will land on Wednesday.
We, like you, will spend the next couple of weeks celebrating the festive season ... somewhat more relaxed than in the recent past.
Looking back, we have certainly come a long way in 2022. So many "normals" have returned at such rapid pace, that in some ways the seemingly endless restrictions and lockdowns of the past couple of years now seem a lifetime ago.
A common theme has run through many of our stories this year ... that of "returning" and "reconnection". On each occasion that we have been able to include in a report the words "for the first time in three years"- be it regarding a community gathering, sporting event or the like - it has been a glorious reminder of the light having overcome the black.
It was great to see so many of our community groups once again meet face to face; so many community events actually happen again; so many sports women and men competing; students learning without disruption; and we human beings, once again able to be human and live our lives as the social beings that we are hardwired to be.
Aside from the economic aftershocks and the occasional need to still don a mask, it is thankfully a different festive season we are approaching in 2022-23.
I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the Leader team to thank you all for your support over the past year.
We appreciate you taking us into your homes [and inboxes] each week and trusting us to tell your stories.
We wish you and your families the very best for Christmas and the new year and look forward to continuing to bring you the news closest to your homes in 2023.
Our first print edition back will land on January 11, 2023. Look out for the first Weekly Wrap on January 20.
Be sure to keep tabs on theleader.com.au over the break for content updates, albeit with a little less frequency than in usual times.
Until next we meet, take care and best wishes to you all,
Matt Lawrence, Editor.
