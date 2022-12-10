Weekly Wrap: Check out Walk the Walls street art in Cronulla

Hello readers,
If you are looking for a sensational way to spend your Sunday, why not get along to the heart of the shire and check out the Walk the Walls street art festival ... it's happening now [December 11].
It all started on Friday, with the 40 artists taking to their walls/canvases at various sites at the northern end of the Cronulla CBD between Surf Lane and Croyden Street.
An art trail guide, including locations, the artists and their subjects can be downloaded to ensure nothing is missed (link at bottom of story).
Thousands of residents are expected to have checked out the festival over the course of the weekend.
A wall of the Cronulla RSL Memorial Club car park on the edge of Cronulla Park was completed before Friday's launch to promote the festival.
Sutherland Shire Council organised the event, using an $88,500 graffiti management grant by the state government.
Walk the Walls has been curated by renowned street artist Tim Phibbs
"Creating public art has so many positive effects beyond the purely visual," Phibbs says.
"It not only promotes a unifying identity for the local community - pride in their place but also attracts interested visitors.
Street Art contributes to creating unique vibrant communities, bringing pleasure and colour into the lives of residents.
"It also stimulates and invigorates local businesses. Investing in local art production is an investment in Sydney's broader artistic culture, promoting the shire as a destination and a living gallery.
"Walk the Walls represents the blossoming of a counterculture movement into mainstream appreciation, as well as honoring the story behind it.
"Our goal is to transform Cronulla's business district into a large outdoor gallery showcasing emerging and established artists.
"Projects such as this, benefit communities by enhancing and beautifying the lived environment while creating opportunities and stimulating local aspiring artists to produce a higher standard of quality work."
