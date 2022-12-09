The upgraded whale watching platform at Cape Solander, which was officially opened on Friday, triples the viewing area and provides greater capacity.
Visitors can choose protection from the weather and there is new tiered seating.
Other new facilities in the new $2.5 million project include wheelchair access, general public access and safety enhancements.
Increased car parking provides upgraded pedestrian safety and there are new footpaths, signage, line-marking and barriers, along with extensive landscaping.
Toilets have not been provided in the upgrade - a decision which prompted criticism from a Kurnell cafe operator in November.
RELATED:
The facility was officially opened on Friday December 9 after prolonged works closed the area for two whale migration seasons.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the whale watching platform in Kamay Botany Bay National Park would "establish Sydney as the whale watching capital of Australia's east coast".
"Whale watching has just got a whole lot more exciting, and more accessible for all," he said.
"Cape Solander is a spectacular site attracting more than 300,000 local, domestic and international visitors each year."
Mr Speakman said National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) undertook the project "in response to burgeoning demand from people wanting to see the spectacle as tens of thousands of whales pass the NSW coast each migratory season".
"The results are outstanding given the many challenges that had to be overcome to complete this spectacular project, including pandemic delays, contractor availability, and the extremely wet weather from November to April," he said.
Mr Speakman said the project complemented other works, which have been completed or are underway in the national park, including the Kamay 2020 sculptures, restored Alpha House and the proposed new visitor centre.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.