Minerva School Sutherland student wins Nation-First Respect Award

December 15 2022 - 7:00am
Ethan Cheal presented with his award by Minister for Education Georgina Mitchell and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Picture supplied

Year 11 Minerva School Sutherland student, Ethan Cheal, has received one of 10 NSW awards that recognises students for high standards of respectful behaviour, inclusiveness and community-mindedness.

