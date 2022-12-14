Year 11 Minerva School Sutherland student, Ethan Cheal, has received one of 10 NSW awards that recognises students for high standards of respectful behaviour, inclusiveness and community-mindedness.
He received his accolade at the state's first Premier's Respect Awards.
Ethan is on the Autism Spectrum Disorder 3 and also has mental health externalised behaviour 3 diagnosis. He has been attending Minerva School since 2006.
His principal Sarah Ellingham says Ethan is a proud School Representative Council member who does volunteer work at a care home for elderly patients. He also dedicates himself to supporting the well-being of fellow students.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the aim of the new annual awards is to lift student behaviour in schools by giving respectful conduct the same high regard and prestige as academic achievement.
"These extraordinary young people...are having such a positive impact on our school communities every day," Mr Perrottet said.
"Respect is an important component of developing a student's interpersonal relationships and personal identity," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
All schools across NSW were invited to nominate a student in recognition of their respectful conduct. Applications were reviewed by a panel and representatives from the Association of Independent Schools NSW, Catholic Schools NSW and the NSW Department of Education.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.