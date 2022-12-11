St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Surfer Gary Birdsall on hand to see Cronulla Point big wave ride re-created at Walk the Walls

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gary Birdsall, the surfer whose big wave ride at Cronulla Point in 1963 was captured in an iconic photo and paintings was on hand to see the moment brought to life in another art medium - a mural at Cronulla Walk the Walls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.