If you drive by Rockdale Town Hall at night, expect to see a gleam of light shining along Princes Highway.
Leader photographer Chris Lane took photos of the building, vibrantly showing off its festive glow this year.
There are many visual Christmas displays across St George, and several upcoming community Christmas events being organised by Bayside Council.
At the beginning of the year councillors resolved to spread the Christmas events program across the whole of Bayside and replace the NYE firework display with a program of events to benefit businesses and residents.
In the past four years the 2021 and 2020 fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2019 event was cancelled due to high winds, and in 2018 the event was almost cancelled due to wet weather that saw 80 per cent of patrons leave before the fireworks display.
But Christmas is still all around. The last of three Christmas movie nights is on December 18. The film Elf will be screening at Cahill Park, making it a great family night out on a picnic blanket.
There will be live music, carols, a visit by Santa, face painting, food trucks and ice-cream stalls. Entertainment starts at 5pm and the screening begins at 7.10pm. The movie was chosen by the public in an online community poll.
On December 13, Bayside Christmas Carols in the Park is back for 2022. Dendy Park will host the event, which begins at 5.30pm. Fireworks start at 9:30pm (weather permitting).
Ella's List, which recommends "best of the best" family activities, has also nominated its must-see Christmas lights in St George for 2022.
