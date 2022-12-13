The Australian Skateboarding community has banded together in a unique way and are raising funds though a unique raffle to complete an orphanage they have helped build in Uganda which will be administered by an International orphan care ministry.
Cronulla skaters and friends can get involved with a free Barbeque drop in event at the Greenhills Skatepark on Thursday 22.12.22 at 4 pm where local skater Jake Brown will be there to personally sign decks and draw the raffle that has over ten prizes donated by artist Sid Tapia ,skate decks by Jake Brown, Tas Pappas, Danny Van, True Skate and heaps more.
Jake Brown who is the nephew of legendary Cronulla surfer Bobby Brown is a skateboarder who specialises in transition skateboarding and who began competing on the world stage in 1996 regularly appearing as a contestant in the X Games skateboard competition events among others.
Brown who is keen to raise as much local interest as possible said its great that skateboarders can help others who have no such support at home.
"Its a great idea just getting local skaters together " he said
Brown also successfully skateboarded the "MegaRamp" structure, on which he is the first person to ever perform a 720-degree rotation without grabbing his board as of September 2013.
During X Games 2007 he separated from his board 14m (45 feet) in the air, suffering multiple injuries in the fall, but walked away from the incident, winning Gold in the same competition in 2009 and successfully defending his title in 2010.
Now living in the USA Brown has his own Skateboard deck models and has been inducted into the SLAM Skateboarding Hall of Fame in 2021.
Brown said there's been so many ups and downs, but he has stayed fairly true to the type of skating he loves.
"In my career I've skated with 99 per cent of my heroes and I'm still friends with most of them now."
Tickets are available at the Cronulla Lodown Skateboarding shop at Shop 3/14 Gerrale St and at the event day.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.