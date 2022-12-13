Cronulla skaters and friends can get involved with a free Barbeque drop in event at the Greenhills Skatepark on Thursday 22.12.22 at 4 pm where local skater Jake Brown will be there to personally sign decks and draw the raffle that has over ten prizes donated by artist Sid Tapia ,skate decks by Jake Brown, Tas Pappas, Danny Van, True Skate and heaps more.