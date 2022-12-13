St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Free event at Greenhill's Skatepark to aid others

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Legendary Cronulla skateboarder Jake Brown at the Cronulla Lodown skate shop with decks to be won in the orphanage raffle.

The Australian Skateboarding community has banded together in a unique way and are raising funds though a unique raffle to complete an orphanage they have helped build in Uganda which will be administered by an International orphan care ministry.

