Update
"The whole shire is late for work", said one of the thousands of frustrated motorists affected by this morning's truck rollover on Princes Highway, Sylvania at the start of the peak period.
The truck rolled on the northbound side of the highway near Clare Street about 6am, with its load of cardboard for recycling spilling across the road.
Lanes on both side of the highway were closed.
At 9.10 am, Live Traffic Sydney tweeted: "One northbound lane has reopened on Princes Hwy due to this truck crash, while two remain closed. Two southbound lanes also remain closed. Traffic remains heavy in the area so continue to allow extra travel time".
Roads between Princes Highway and the alternative Captain Cook Bridge crossing of Georges River were choked with traffic in the following hours.
Kingsway at Miranda was at a near standstill with Christmas shoppers adding extra traffic.
Earlier
Traffic on Princes Highway was thrown into chaos during today's morning peak when a truck carrying cardboard recycling material rolled over at Sylvania on the approach to Tom Uglys Bridge.
Lanes on both side of the highway near Clare Street were closed.
Police were diverting traffic, particularly from the intersection of Princes Highway and Port Hacking Road.
At 7.25am, all northbound lanes remained closed on the highway approaching the bridge. One southbound lane was also closed.
At 8.40am, two of the three southbound lanes were closed in addition to all northbound lanes.
Traffic was being diverted via Port Hacking Road and Captain Cook Bridge, with motorists advised to allow extra travel time.
More to come
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.