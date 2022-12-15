St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Salvation Army Rockdale gathers community donations for annual Christmas Appeal

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Salvation Army Rockdale volunteers Marlene Michel, Jim Bowdler, Sue Hijazi, Vanessa Mcintosh, Renata Davies, Hayley Grigg and Matt Cairns with donated hampers for the community as part of the annual Christmas Appeal. Picture by Chris Lane

Christmas cheer is in full swing at The Salvation Army Rockdale, which has collected hampers that are ready to be distributed to the needy in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.