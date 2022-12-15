Christmas cheer is in full swing at The Salvation Army Rockdale, which has collected hampers that are ready to be distributed to the needy in the community.
With bundles full of food items and toys, volunteers have been working tirelessly to gather donations.
Alongside its volunteer lunch to thank their people who dedicate their time to supporting the community, Rockdale Salvo's also held its annual food market.
One of the pastors Renata Davies, says the demand for donations is high this year.
"We work two-fold within our community but also broader with Salvo's across the country, and of course there has been awful flooding this year so we are very mindful of helping them while at the same time servicing our community," she said.
"We roughly do 200 hampers at Christmas time - toys for each child and vouchers for the teenagers. There seems to be higher demand this year. This and our Red Shield Appeal in May are our busiest times. The Christmas Appeal is very constant and fun. Everybody loves it and really gets into it.
"But people are struggling - interest rates are affecting them, although a lot of our community members are not in a position to have a mortgage but some older pensioners are affected by grocery costs who have gone up dramatically since last year."
Rockdale Salvo's major donation drive is through the Kmart Wishing Tree, which goes to Hurstville Salvo's.
"We also have lots of preschools and primary schools in the area who do toy drives, and even office buildings have donations set up in their foyer. Dolan's Bay Probus is always very good to us at Christmas time," Ms Davies said.
The Christmas Cheer market is set up much like a shop, where people can choose what they'd like for Christmas for their children, rather than getting given something, she said.
"They are a cohesive older group and our Christmas Cheer is run by young adults. It's run completely by volunteers, who sort everything into categories," Ms Davies said.
"On December 23 we are also having a free Christmas carols event with a sausage sizzle that is open to the public, and until the end of Christmas Eve we are doing gift wrapping."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
