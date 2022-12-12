Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: Introduction of a new diverse council

We have had a couple of changes to our councillors recently and this has brought about greater diversity to Georges River Council.
Following the resignations of our esteemed former councillors Warren Tegg and Kevin Greene, two residents were recently sworn in to fill their positions on the council.
Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar replaced Mr Tegg in the Mortdale Ward, sworn in at the council's Extraordinary Meeting on September 26.
She was raised and attended school in St George. She is a practicing solicitor and a current board member of St George Community Transport.
Given her deep roots in the area and skill set, she has a strong commitment and genuine interest to advocate and represent the community on an array of local issues. She brings greater cultural diversity and community representation as the seventh woman serving on the council.
At the Ordinary Council Meeting on November 28, councillor Veronica Ficarra was sworn in. She joined the council in the position vacated by Mr Greene in the Peakhurst Ward.
Cr Ficarra is a lifelong resident of the Georges River area and holds a Diploma of Travel and Tourism from Sydney TAFE. She has worked in various government, and non-government organisational roles, including formerly working in bush regeneration in the Georges River area.
When I spoke with her, it was evident she cares about people and integrity immensely. She said it was her purpose to help and being on her local council is a great platform to do that.
Her induction tips Georges River into a majority female council with eight of the 15 councillors now being women. Currently the youngest councillor, she also adds representation for youth issues in Georges River.
The existing council and I warmly welcome these two new councillors. I am sure their experience, skills, passion, and point of view will benefit the council and the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.