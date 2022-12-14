Fast and easy to download, the NSW Government's Back to School vouchers are ready to be redeemed.
With three $50 vouchers available for each school-aged child, the vouchers can be used for things like school uniforms and equipment including textbooks, stationery and other classroom essentials.
The $150 per child can be applied for through the MyService NSW app, and have your Medicare card handy.
Then, search for your postcode or suburb and see which participating businesses accept the vouchers.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the summer holidays are a good time for families to start buying supplies for the new school year and the voucher program will help cover those costs.
"The NSW Government wants to make sure every child attending school has the opportunity to strive for their best when they are in the classroom and providing access to essential items for learning is our priority," Mr Perrottet said.
"Parents, guardians and carers, including foster carers, can apply for three $50 Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers per child, which can be used at registered businesses towards items including bags, shoes, prescribed textbooks and lunchboxes.
"The end of year is an expensive time for many households with Christmas and family holidays to pay for which is why the NSW Government is investing $193 million into the vouchers to help ease those cost of living pressures."
Treasurer Matt Kean says the NSW Government understands getting ready for the new school year can be expensive and encouraged parents to take advantage of the vouchers to reduce the costs of buying new school gear.
"From small uniform shops to larger stationery retailers, the pick-up from business has been strong already with more than 500 across the state registered to accept the vouchers and more expected in the coming months," Mr Kean said.
"Not only are the Back to School NSW Vouchers a big help for families in getting kids equipped with what they need, they'll provide a real shot in the arm for businesses across the state too."
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said people can start applying for the vouchers, which expire on June 30.
"Applying for the vouchers is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes using the Service NSW app, on the phone or by visiting a Service Centre," Mr Dominello said.
"Parents and carers can search for registered businesses in their local area by using the online Business Finder Tool and can use multiple vouchers in one transaction."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Premier's Back to School NSW program will ensure every school-aged child has a brighter future.
"Whether your child is about to begin kindergarten next year or is heading to high school, families of every child enrolled in a government or non-government school, or registered for home-schooling in 2023 is eligible," Ms Mitchell said.
"These vouchers will help make sure every child is equipped with the essential items they need to succeed as the new school year kicks off."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.