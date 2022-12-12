St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Elouera Surf Life Saving Club and Tradies Surf Awareness Clinic back in January

Updated December 12 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
A child experiences the thrill of board riding during a previous surf clinic at Elouera beach. Picture supplied

Children can learn to be safe in the waves and enjoy a fun school holiday activity at the same time with the Elouera Surf Life Saving Club and Tradies' surf awareness clinic in January.

