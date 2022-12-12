Children can learn to be safe in the waves and enjoy a fun school holiday activity at the same time with the Elouera Surf Life Saving Club and Tradies' surf awareness clinic in January.
The award-winning clinic, which is being held for the 39th year, will be held between Monday January 16 and Friday January 20, 2023.
The program has not been held for the last two years due to the pandemic, but the way has been cleared for a return by the lifting of restrictions and support from Sutherland Shire Council lifeguards.
The five-day surf safety program, designed for children from ages 7 to 12 years inclusive, operates from 8.45 am to 12.15 pm at Elouera SLSC.
An advance 50 metre competency swim test will be held at Caringbah Leisure Centre on Friday January 8.
The test is not necessary for children who are registered surf club Nippers or have an email or signed letter from a registered swim coach.
Registrations can be done online and close on January 13.
The fee is $60 for registration up until December 31, and $70 from January 1 onwards. A $10 administration fee is deducted in the event of cancellation.
More than 100 qualified Elouera SLSC lifesavers join with a number of Tradies' directors in volunteering their time to carry out the daily programs.
Each age group, both girls and boys, has a manager, who remains with them throughout each session. The manager is responsible for marking them on and off at roll calls each day.
Like all Elouera surf club members, the managers must be registered for Working with Children.
Clinic organisers say many of the children who participate carry the knowledge they gain at the clinic through their lives.
More than 11,000 children have taken part in the surf clinic over four decades, with many later becoming lifesavers on Bate Bay beaches and some also returning as clinic instructors.
Many parents who took part in the clinic when they were growing bring their children to get the same training in the surf.
Practical and theory sessions cover many subjects, including how to recognise wave types, rips and currents, basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid and personal skin protection and how to body surf, paddle and ride both body boards and Nipper surfboards.
The week closes on the second half of the Friday morning with a presentation session of individually identified achievement certificates to each child participant, presented by executives of Tradies and Elouera SLSC, with local dignitaries and senior members of Sutherland Shire Council and NSW Surf Life Saving Association.
Further information: Contact Elouera SLSC by calling (02) 9523 7295 or emailing sac@elouera.com
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
