St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Updated | Painting of Cronulla rock pool a winner in ShireABILITY art award for people with disability

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.