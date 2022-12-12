More than 50 works were entered in a new Sutherland Shire Council art award program for people with disability.
The ShireABILITY award winners were announced, and the works displayed, at Hazelhurst Arts Centre to mark the International Day of People with Disability on December 3. The exhibition continued until December 11.
The successful artists were:
The initiative was supported by Miranda RSL Diggers and Southgate.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce praised "the wonderful showcase".
"I'm so impressed by everyone's efforts in bringing the ShireABILITY Art Award to life this year at Hazelhurst for our whole community to visit and enjoy," he said.
"With opportunities like this award presents, we can engage with more people living with disability and harness these connections to explore how we can offer more inclusive practices in the future.
"I am proud to live in an open community where everyone is welcome, no matter their ability. I'm also proud of council's continued efforts to support residents who live with disability, their families and carers."
"The ShireABILITY Art Award represents Council's commitment to promoting and enhancing access, inclusion and celebrating diversity within our community as part of our Cultural Strategy and Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
"I look forward to seeing this award grow and draw more talented participants in future."
Artists of all ages were invited to enter, with prizes totalling $2500 on offer.
The awards were open to artists with disability either living, working, learning or participating in community programs in Sutherland Shire. They could enter up to three original artworks in 2D, 3D or 4D mediums.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
